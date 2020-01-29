Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Stock Holdings Increased by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the quarter. Chemed makes up about 0.6% of First Quadrant L P CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. First Quadrant L P CA owned approximately 0.10% of Chemed worth $7,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHE. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chemed in the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Chemed in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Chemed by 3.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chemed in the second quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chemed in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,274,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank E. Wood sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.17, for a total transaction of $534,204.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,612.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.06, for a total value of $1,017,727.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,581,282.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,780 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,006. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upgraded Chemed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Chemed from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chemed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $466.25.

Shares of NYSE CHE traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $478.78. 301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $451.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $423.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.09. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $288.11 and a twelve month high of $485.49.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $480.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.89 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

