Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) PT Lowered to C$12.00

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CHE.UN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

TSE CHE.UN traded down C$0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$9.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,797,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,642. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.68. The firm has a market cap of $957.44 million and a P/E ratio of -4.80. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$8.01 and a 52 week high of C$12.00.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

