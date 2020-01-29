Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) is SL Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

SL Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,549 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,694 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy comprises approximately 2.8% of SL Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,016,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 504,587 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 82,934 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.48. 147,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,045. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.90 and a 12 month high of $70.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

LNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.29.

In other news, CEO Jack A. Fusco acquired 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.90 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 619,976 shares in the company, valued at $37,136,562.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Beresford Richard 138,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

