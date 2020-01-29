Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) Short Interest Update

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the December 31st total of 57,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) by 149.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,052 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.27% of Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

CHKR traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.64. The stock had a trading volume of 42,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,205. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.67. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $1.72.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 75.64%.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

