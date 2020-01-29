Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Raises Dividend to $1.29 Per Share

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 1.29 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19.

Chevron has increased its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 34 years. Chevron has a dividend payout ratio of 68.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Chevron to earn $7.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.0%.

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.37. 4,772,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,148,842. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.90. The firm has a market cap of $211.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.02. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $109.98 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Chevron will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $1,798,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Citigroup downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.87.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

