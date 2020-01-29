Chronologic (DAY) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3,140.00

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. In the last seven days, Chronologic has traded up 24.5% against the dollar. One Chronologic token can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00004638 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Livecoin. Chronologic has a market cap of $405,011.00 and approximately $3,140.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chronologic alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.09 or 0.03167762 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00193823 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00028737 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00121647 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Chronologic Token Profile

Chronologic launched on July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,211,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 933,464 tokens. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH. The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network.

Chronologic Token Trading

Chronologic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chronologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chronologic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.