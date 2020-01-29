Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 54.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $28,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the third quarter worth $30,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the third quarter worth $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Cigna by 258.6% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Cigna from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James upgraded Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.29.

In other Cigna news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 12,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total transaction of $2,476,629.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,550,818.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 6,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.58, for a total value of $1,395,234.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,502,494.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,692 shares of company stock worth $4,544,074. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CI traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.86. The company had a trading volume of 715,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,382. The company has a market capitalization of $76.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Cigna Corp has a 1-year low of $141.95 and a 1-year high of $214.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.87.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.17. Cigna had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.84 earnings per share. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 213.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 16.94 EPS for the current year.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

