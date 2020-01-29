Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $5.16 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cigna in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $5.16 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cigna’s Q2 2021 earnings at $5.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $20.76 EPS.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.17. Cigna had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 213.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.29.

Shares of Cigna stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.30. 76,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,382. Cigna has a fifty-two week low of $141.95 and a fifty-two week high of $214.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $204.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 62,130 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,431,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in Cigna by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 141,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,935,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 23,068 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,717,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the third quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Cigna by 17.1% in the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 72,109 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,945,000 after acquiring an additional 10,519 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cigna news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 12,436 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $2,476,629.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,550,818.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $672,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,692 shares of company stock valued at $4,544,074. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

