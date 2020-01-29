Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $105.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cincinnati Financial has a 1-year low of $78.57 and a 1-year high of $118.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.17 and a 200-day moving average of $109.16. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 66.87%.

CINF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.83.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

