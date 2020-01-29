Cindicator Hits 24 Hour Volume of $44,713.00 (CND)

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last week, Cindicator has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. Cindicator has a market cap of $10.14 million and approximately $44,713.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cindicator token can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, ABCC, HitBTC and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cindicator Token Profile

Cindicator’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,886,427,557 tokens. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com.

Cindicator Token Trading

Cindicator can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, HitBTC, Binance, GOPAX, Mercatox and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cindicator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cindicator using one of the exchanges listed above.

