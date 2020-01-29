Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Shares Sold by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 579,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,035 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Cinemark worth $19,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNK. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 314.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 537.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CNK opened at $32.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.17. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.59 and a 12 month high of $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.63.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $821.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.69 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CNK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. B. Riley cut shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $43.00 target price on shares of Cinemark and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.64.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

