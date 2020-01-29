Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the December 31st total of 3,380,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 548,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $3.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $281.89. 17,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $273.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.53. Cintas has a twelve month low of $182.32 and a twelve month high of $287.74.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Bank of America raised shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cintas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.18.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

