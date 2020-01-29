Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stock Position Raised by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cintas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.18.

NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $3.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $281.53. The stock had a trading volume of 16,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,518. The company has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.98. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $182.32 and a 1-year high of $287.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.