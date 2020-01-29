Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,238 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,757 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,517,061 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,507,848,000 after buying an additional 839,300 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,589,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,066,724,000 after buying an additional 2,496,113 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 155.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,446,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $862,012,000 after buying an additional 10,621,798 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,745,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $777,992,000 after buying an additional 1,836,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $444,882,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $47.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.67. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $58.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $564,471.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $3,163,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,933,406.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.78.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.