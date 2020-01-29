Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,229,625 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 516,017 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.7% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.36% of Cisco Systems worth $730,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.3% in the third quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 18,996 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at $1,387,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,195,050 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,867,000 after acquiring an additional 299,499 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.0% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 231,224 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,419,000 after acquiring an additional 31,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $2,455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Edward Jones upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

In related news, EVP Irving Tan sold 28,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $1,274,298.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,875,986.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $564,471.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $47.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.40 and a 12 month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

