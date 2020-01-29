Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,300 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises approximately 1.2% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $79,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miles Capital Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 13,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 26,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in Citigroup by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,031,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,189,643. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.28. The stock has a market cap of $171.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.81. Citigroup Inc has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $83.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on C. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Vining Sparks raised shares of Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.61.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

