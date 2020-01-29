Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. trimmed its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises approximately 1.4% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,844,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.48. The stock had a trading volume of 9,423,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,189,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.81. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $83.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.28.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Several research firms have recently commented on C. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Citigroup from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Vining Sparks upgraded Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.61.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

