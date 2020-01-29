Clams (CLAM) Reaches Market Cap of $1.88 Million

Clams (CURRENCY:CLAM) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Clams coin can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00005116 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Poloniex, Bitsane and YoBit. Clams has a total market cap of $1.88 million and $1.00 worth of Clams was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Clams has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00022046 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009470 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009383 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00021225 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005375 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Clams Profile

Clams (CLAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2014. Clams’ total supply is 17,594,441 coins and its circulating supply is 3,967,844 coins. The Reddit community for Clams is /r/CLAMClient and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Clams’ official Twitter account is @ClamClient. The official website for Clams is clamcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Clams

Clams can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bitsane, YoBit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clams should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clams using one of the exchanges listed above.

