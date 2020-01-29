Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Acquires 22,039 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 743,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,039 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.98% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $11,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLDM. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 841.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,003,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,037 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the third quarter worth $18,801,000. Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the third quarter worth $14,251,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the third quarter worth $6,182,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the third quarter worth $5,275,000.

GLDM opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $15.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.90.

