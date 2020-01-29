Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Acquires 27,004 Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 486,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,004 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Johnson Controls International worth $19,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 52.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,004,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,821,000 after buying an additional 693,648 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 16,483 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 223.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 41,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 28,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $40.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.13. Johnson Controls International PLC has a twelve month low of $32.58 and a twelve month high of $44.82. The company has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 53.06%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 21,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $957,109.23. Also, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 9,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $402,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,867.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,095 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,873. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.22.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

