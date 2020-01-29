Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Acquires 31,006 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 141.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 31,006 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $12,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGT. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

VGT opened at $258.88 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $174.43 and a 1 year high of $263.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $248.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.26.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

