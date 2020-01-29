Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Acquires 3,948 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $5,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 20,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $422,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,624,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,583,000 after purchasing an additional 243,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered iShares MBS ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $108.69 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.59 and a fifty-two week high of $108.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.07.

iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

