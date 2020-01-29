Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Acquires 3,964 Shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 2.04% of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 526.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XMPT opened at $28.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.53. VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $28.29.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.0862 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%.

