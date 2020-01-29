Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Acquires 46,571 Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 912,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,571 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $21,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,006,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,197,415,000 after buying an additional 2,411,346 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,818,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,734,000 after buying an additional 188,708 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,025,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,878,000 after buying an additional 287,305 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 16.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,284,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,249,000 after buying an additional 318,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,653,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,641,000 after buying an additional 29,640 shares in the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $23.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.95. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.11. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $19.56 and a 52-week high of $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

In other news, SVP Julie Connors sold 10,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $237,638.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director H John Greeniaus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

