Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 329,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,418,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EUFN. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 388.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 481.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000.

EUFN stock opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $19.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.13.

About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

