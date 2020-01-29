Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 79.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,319 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $4,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9,000.0% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 35.1% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $59.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.63. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $51.89 and a 1 year high of $61.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

