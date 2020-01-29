Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Cuts Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 60.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 469,927 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 707,701 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $22,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,455,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

Shares of CSCO opened at $47.77 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $58.26. The company has a market cap of $207.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.67.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $480,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,199 shares in the company, valued at $7,716,237.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $564,471.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

