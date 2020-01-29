Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 54.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 262,935 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.08% of CGI worth $18,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $673,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of CGI by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 130,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,352,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of CGI by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 348,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,462,000 after buying an additional 17,854 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of CGI by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 595,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,125,000 after buying an additional 44,619 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GIB. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Desjardins raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

GIB stock opened at $85.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.71 and a 200 day moving average of $80.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. CGI Inc has a 52 week low of $63.88 and a 52 week high of $87.13.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. CGI had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 19.04%. CGI’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CGI Inc will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

