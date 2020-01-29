Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,961 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,469,000 after acquiring an additional 6,086 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 106,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,773,000 after acquiring an additional 41,908 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 6,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the period. First American Bank acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $440,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Kevin J. Caponecchi sold 33,565 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total transaction of $5,149,877.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,051,369.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Caponecchi sold 8,565 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $1,319,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,099,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,778 shares of company stock worth $19,588,030. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EEFT opened at $163.93 on Wednesday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.80 and a 52-week high of $171.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08.

EEFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Euronet Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.67.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

