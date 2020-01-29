Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $12.55 Million Stake in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. decreased its stake in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 84,599 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of HollyFrontier worth $12,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 13,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HollyFrontier stock opened at $45.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.48. HollyFrontier Corp has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $58.88.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that HollyFrontier Corp will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HFC. ValuEngine lowered HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on HollyFrontier in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.77.

In other HollyFrontier news, CAO John W. Gann, Jr. sold 7,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $370,794.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,230.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,920,131. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,909 shares of company stock worth $2,557,488. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

