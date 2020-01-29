Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $22.86 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 583,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $22,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,291,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,627,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,147 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,492,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $808,173,000 after acquiring an additional 369,603 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,332,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $371,238,000 after buying an additional 45,147 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.1% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,248,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $296,376,000 after buying an additional 546,541 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,210,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,091,000 after buying an additional 515,053 shares during the period. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PFE opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.72.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

