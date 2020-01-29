Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $4.45 Million Holdings in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 57.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,404 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Evertec worth $4,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evertec by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,955,000 after acquiring an additional 158,378 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evertec during the second quarter valued at $36,285,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Evertec by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 513,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,070,000 after acquiring an additional 62,159 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evertec by 694.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 468,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,618,000 after acquiring an additional 409,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Evertec by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 361,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after acquiring an additional 23,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVTC opened at $34.62 on Wednesday. Evertec Inc has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $37.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Evertec had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 58.35%. The business had revenue of $118.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.49 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Evertec Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EVTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

In other Evertec news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $416,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,626.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 28,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $905,493.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,558,960.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

