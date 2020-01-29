Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $45.80 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 745,944 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 19,182 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.0% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $45,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 816,546 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 74,287 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 price objective on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.41.

VZ stock opened at $60.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.19. The stock has a market cap of $249.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $62.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.23%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.