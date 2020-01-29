Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.11% of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 370.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 16,237 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 44.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729 shares during the last quarter.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $256.76 on Wednesday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $167.61 and a 12 month high of $267.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.19.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

