Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Invests $18.17 Million in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 172,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,173,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Globe Life at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GL stock opened at $104.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.70 and a twelve month high of $107.28. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.172 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.26%.

GL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Globe Life from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.25.

In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $99,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 25,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $2,473,250.00. Insiders sold a total of 132,169 shares of company stock worth $13,086,963 over the last three months. 3.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

