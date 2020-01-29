Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Invests $2.70 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 54,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,052,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,248 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,100,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,238,000 after purchasing an additional 324,348 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,121,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,992,000 after purchasing an additional 144,164 shares during the period. BB&T Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 831,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 484,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,940,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $48.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.85 and its 200-day moving average is $48.09. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

