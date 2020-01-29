Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Invests $6.66 Million in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 149,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,659,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO opened at $43.16 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.98 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.23.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

