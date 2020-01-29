Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Invests $6.93 Million in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 227,828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,926,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Axalta Coating Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $330,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 96.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on AXTA shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.44.

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $28.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a 1 year low of $23.34 and a 1 year high of $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.