Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Invests $8.34 Million in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 109,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,341,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Vanguard Financials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $75.20 on Wednesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $62.84 and a 52 week high of $77.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.89.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

