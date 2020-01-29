Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Lowers Position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. cut its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,853 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $10,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 250.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $174.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $218.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $139.99 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $186.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.15. The company has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($1.28). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 66.93%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.