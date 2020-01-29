Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,590 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.23% of Alaska Air Group worth $18,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 74.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 82,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 34,899 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 15.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 327,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,290,000 after purchasing an additional 44,719 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1,689.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the third quarter worth $2,726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

In other news, VP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $101,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,268 shares in the company, valued at $721,635.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chalmers David 241,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $76.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.21.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $65.54 on Wednesday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $53.39 and a one year high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.87. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.78.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Featured Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.