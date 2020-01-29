Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Makes New $3.08 Million Investment in PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 90,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of PennyMac Financial Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 490.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFSI. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider Doug Jones sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $305,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $460,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 190,628 shares of company stock worth $6,129,741. 22.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $33.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.79 and its 200 day moving average is $30.68. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $34.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $436.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.20 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 15.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

