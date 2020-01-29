Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Makes New $3.26 Million Investment in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 96,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 2.19% of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 35.3% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 58.6% in the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 194.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 16,095 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 29,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IPKW opened at $33.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.98. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $28.63 and a 12-month high of $34.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.1356 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

