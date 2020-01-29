Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Makes New Investment in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 192,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,214,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of FMC as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in FMC by 130.8% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its position in FMC by 248.2% during the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in FMC by 91.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $95.09 on Wednesday. FMC Corp has a 12-month low of $70.62 and a 12-month high of $101.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.97 and a 200-day moving average of $91.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.47 million. FMC had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FMC Corp will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on FMC from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on FMC from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.47.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $334,284.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,810.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 24,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $2,396,617.44. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 340,273 shares of company stock valued at $33,559,428. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.