Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Purchases 13,065 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,559 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 13,065 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $4,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 212.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 148,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter worth $780,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 135,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 682,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,691,000 after purchasing an additional 19,774 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. G.Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $26.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.73. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

