Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Purchases 22,657 Shares of Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,477 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,657 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Universal Forest Products worth $3,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 665.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Donald L. James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total value of $307,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,561.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William G. Currie sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $151,954.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,591 shares of company stock valued at $839,111 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on UFPI. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Universal Forest Products to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Universal Forest Products to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Shares of Universal Forest Products stock opened at $49.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.86. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Universal Forest Products Company Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

