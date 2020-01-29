Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Purchases 3,731 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Tyson Foods worth $17,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 46,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 6.7% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 53.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TSN opened at $84.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.20 and a 12-month high of $94.24. The firm has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.43.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (up from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.83.

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 28,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $2,617,388.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $1,417,585.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,562 shares of company stock valued at $5,628,540. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

