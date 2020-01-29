Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 587,009 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,385,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in UBS Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in UBS Group by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in UBS Group by 277.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

UBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. UBS Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

NYSE:UBS opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.74. The company has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $13.55.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.60. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%.

In other UBS Group news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs bought 347,267 shares of UBS Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.55 per share, with a total value of $4,705,467.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 398,770 shares of company stock worth $5,397,768 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

