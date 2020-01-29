Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 299,978 First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 299,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,495,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of First American Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in First American Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in First American Financial by 208.4% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in First American Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First American Financial by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

FAF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

FAF stock opened at $62.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.84. First American Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $48.30 and a 12 month high of $64.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 36.68%.

In other news, CFO Mark Edward Seaton sold 8,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $499,713.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

