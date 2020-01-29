Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Raises Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,130 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.07% of TEGNA worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TGNA. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in TEGNA in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in TEGNA in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in TEGNA in the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in TEGNA in the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TEGNA by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

TGNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of TEGNA in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of TEGNA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Shares of TGNA opened at $17.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $18.30.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $551.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.52 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 24.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

